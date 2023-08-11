Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,871. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.55 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average of $197.85.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

