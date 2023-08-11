Wedbush Comments on RingCentral, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for RingCentral in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

RingCentral stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

