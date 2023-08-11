Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

W opened at $72.84 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.19.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

