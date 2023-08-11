Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lowered by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $159.83 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.