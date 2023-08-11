Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of WMG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after buying an additional 913,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after buying an additional 471,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $14,523,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

