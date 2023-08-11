Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in July

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TORVF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,233. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Volt Carbon Technologies alerts:

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.