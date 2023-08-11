Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in July

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TORVF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,233. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
