VIZIO’s (VZIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 1,155,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,871. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 384,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 39.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 7.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 143,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

