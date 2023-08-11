Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $15.76

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $17.00. Vitru shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 1,099 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Vitru alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTRU

Vitru Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.51 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,307 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 12.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.