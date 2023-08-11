Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 306.9% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Stock Performance

VTRU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 36,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of -0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.51 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTRU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Featured Stories

