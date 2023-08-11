Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.

VRDN stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,102,000 after acquiring an additional 538,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares in the last quarter.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

