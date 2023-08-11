Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.21) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of VRDN opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $852.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 207,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

