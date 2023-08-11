View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Major Shareholder Sells $3,811,400.00 in Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $3,811,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,761 shares in the company, valued at $669,612.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

View Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of VIEW stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 59,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,108. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($16.80) EPS for the quarter. View had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -59.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in View in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of View in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

