Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 609.1% in July

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 609.1% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

