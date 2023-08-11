Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.53 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.09-0.11 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,612. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

