Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Up 290.9% in July

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VIASP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,148. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7592 per share. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

