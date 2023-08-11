Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $18.00 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,578,000 after buying an additional 668,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after buying an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 792,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 324,351 shares during the period.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

