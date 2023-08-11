Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 477,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average of $243.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.