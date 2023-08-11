Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Joint worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Joint by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 228,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,728. The stock has a market cap of $185.56 million, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,487 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $214,660.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,620,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,561. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,904 shares of company stock worth $937,989. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

