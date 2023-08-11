Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,657 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

