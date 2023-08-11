Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 175 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $351.92. 4,131,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

