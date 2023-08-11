Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,932,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $180.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

