Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. 8,973,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,525,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

