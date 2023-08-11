Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,690. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

