Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,628 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,520. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

