Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $17.77

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $20.85. Vertex shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 130,946 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Vertex Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock worth $32,639,332. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $10,345,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $7,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

