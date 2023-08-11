Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS.

Veritiv Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $168.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $169.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veritiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

