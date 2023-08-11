Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $465,502.31

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $24.69 million and $465,502.31 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,485,165,555 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,165,553 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

