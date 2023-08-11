VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VACNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

VAT Group Stock Performance

VAT Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $42.18 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

