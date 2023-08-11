Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 396,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 181,758 shares.The stock last traded at $139.81 and had previously closed at $139.59.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,842,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,595,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 97,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

