Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

