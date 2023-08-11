Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 2,045,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,102. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.