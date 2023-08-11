Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 11.9% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

