Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a growth of 2,004.1% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
VTHR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $205.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.31.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8417 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
