Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a growth of 2,004.1% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTHR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $205.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.31.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8417 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.