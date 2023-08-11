Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,613 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,182,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after acquiring an additional 941,373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 610,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,801. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

