Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VWO opened at $41.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

