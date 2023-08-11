Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 288,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.