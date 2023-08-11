Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $22,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 457,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,162. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $113.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.