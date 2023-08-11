V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. V2X also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.30 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $51.06 on Friday. V2X has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in V2X by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in V2X by 16.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in V2X by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

