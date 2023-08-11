UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UWM in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

UWM Price Performance

UWM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 1.51. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,909,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 111,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 6,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

