Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Utah Medical Products

In other news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $65,429.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.22. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

