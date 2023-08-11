UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 66.9% in July

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of UPMMY opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

