Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the July 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS UNVGY traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 12.92. 66,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,757. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of 8.11 and a 1-year high of 13.40.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

