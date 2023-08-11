Unigestion Holding SA Sells 29,158 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,158 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $5.78 on Friday, reaching $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,163,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

