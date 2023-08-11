Unigestion Holding SA Sells 124,441 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,441 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. 3,017,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,907. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

