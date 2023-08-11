Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.38 on Friday, reaching $508.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,177. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

