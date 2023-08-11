Unigestion Holding SA Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. FOX accounts for about 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $40,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

