Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 21,526 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 140.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,464. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.