Unigestion Holding SA Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,991. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

