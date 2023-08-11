Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,416 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 164,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,208,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 210,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 97,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of T traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,214,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,697,504. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

