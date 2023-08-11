Unigestion Holding SA Buys 28,963 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

DG stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,496. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

